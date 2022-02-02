Graham's Blevins headed to Emory

Bluefield, Va. – Zack Blevins was offensive and defensive player of the year in the Southwest District during his senior year at Graham but he plans to play strictly defense next year.

Blevins announced his intention to play at Emory and Henry next year Feb. 2 and didn’t hesitate to say linebacker was where he hopes to make his mark as a Wasp. Blevins said the fact he will be close to home and the Emory & Henry coaching staff were the big factors in his decision.

“They are aggressive and they want to win,’ he said. Despite nagging injuries, Blevins starred at quarterback and linebacker at Graham and helped lead the G-Men to the state runner-up spot this past season.

Graham Coach Tony Palmer said Blevins was the leader of the team and was what you would see if you looked G-Man up in the dictionary. “He could have played football at Graham in any era,’ Palmer said.

Graham Principal Joanne Young said Blevins was a great representative of the school and excelled in the classroom as well as on the football field. She said he was tenacious and determined to play despite injuries.

Emory & Henry will be a provisional member of NCAA Division II next year and Blevins said that was also a factor in his decision to play there next year. Blevins said he plans to major in business at Emory.