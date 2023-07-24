It’s county fair time.

This year’s Tazewell County Fair opens Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 5 with a variety of events on tap each day. Pre fair events include a youth horse show and the Miss Tazewell County Fair Pageant both set for July 29.

A car, bike and truck show will fill the fairgrounds July 30. The fair officially opens Aug. 1 with the gospel music show as the highlight. The Jubaliares will open the show at six and the Peery’s take the stage in Nuckolls Hall at seven.

Tickets for the gospel show are $20 and include gate admission. Aug. 2 is Children’s day at the fair with free admission from 9 a.m. until two p.m. and children 14 and under admitted for $5 after two. Jasmine Griffey and Scott Spivey will provide musical entertainment and there will be a truck pull.

Senior citizens get their day Aug. 3. An antique tractor pull highlights the evening’s performances which include a dog Show and a tae kwon do demonstration.

Demolition derbies will take to the arena Aug. 4 and 5. The figure eight derby for small and compact cars is Aug. Bluestone will offer up bluegrass Aug. 4 at 5:30 in the Heritage area and Gracie and Friends in Nuckolls Hall.

The fair concludes Aug. 5 with the second demolition derby at 6:30 and fireworks at 9:30. The Midnight Gypsies will play from 4:45 until 5:45. Admission to the grounds for tbhis year’s fair is $10 per adult and $5 for children 14 and under.

Fun Time Amusements will provide a carnival all week. Reserved seats for the derbies will be $30 with admission to the grounds included.