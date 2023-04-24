The complete schedule of athletic events at the three county high schools for the week of April 26-May 2 is listed below. For postponements or other changes see southwestdistrictva.org.

Graham:

April 26 – The middle school track teams go to Tazewell. The varsity track teams go to Grundy.

April 27 – The varsity baseball team takes part in the Coppinger Tournament. The coed junior varsity and the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams host Richlands. The tennis teams play Richlands with the boys on the road and the girls at home.

May 1 - The varsity baseball team hosts Tazewell. The varsity and junior varsity softball teams play Fort Chiswell with the junior varsity on the road and the varsity at home. The boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams and the coed junior varsity soccer team travel to Va. High.

May 2 - The tennis teams play Lebanon with the boys at home and the girls on the road.

Richlands:

April 26 – The middle school track teams go to Tazewell. The varsity track teams go to Grundy. The varsity baseball team plays Beckley in the Copinger Tournament.

April 27 – The coed junior varsity and boys’ and girls’ soccer teams go to Graham. The varsity and junior varsity baseball team continues play in the Coppinger. The varsity team goes to Knoxville for a tournament and the junior varsity softball team goes to Grundy. The boys’ tennis team hosts Graham and the girls’ travel to Graham.

April 28 – The varsity baseball team plays in the Coppinger at Bowen Field. The junior varsity baseball team hosts Mountain Mission. The boys’ tennis team hosts Narrows.

May 1– The middle school track teams run at Grundy.

May 2 - The baseball teams host Va. High with the junior varsity at home and the varsity at Tazewell. The coed junior varsity and the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams host Va. High. The varsity and junior varsity softball teams host Va. High and the tennis teams play Va. High with the

Tazewell:

April 26 – The middle track teams host a meet.

April 27 – The varsity baseball team plays in the Coppinger. The coed junior varsity and the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams play Va. High at homes. The junior varsity and varsity softball teams go to Va. High. The tennis teams play Va. High with the girls’ at home and the boys’ on the road.

April 28 – The boys’ and girls’ track teams run in Johnson City. The varsity baseball team plays in the Coppinger tournament. The middle school softball team will play Honaker at home. The tennis teams play Lebanon with the girls’ at home and the boys’ on the road. The softball team is in a tournament in Knoxville.

April 29 - The softball team continues play in the Knoxville tournament. The middle school softball team is in a tournament at Eastside.

May 1 - The junior varsity baseball team goes to Graham.

May 2 – The junior varsity and varsity baseball teams go to Marion. The coed junior varsity and the boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer teams host Marion. The varsity and junior varsity softball teams go to Marion. The tennis teams play Marion with the girls’ at home and the boys’ on the road.