Spring Fling: May 6, 2023, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm the Appalachian Authors Guild is hosting “Spring Fling” at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 852 French Moore Jr. Blvd., Abingdon, VA. Speakers, Jim Minnick, Linda Hoagland and a panel of authors to answer questions will be there is try to help anyone interested in writing. Check the website: appalachianauthors.com for registration information.

Cooking School: Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. Our theme this year will be "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The menu for this meal will be "Lunch." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. This is a freeevent. All are welcome. Come enjoy learning ways to improve your health, enjoy fellowship with like-minded folks, and try new, healthful recipes. For questions, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email: wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library starting Feb. 6. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us