Richlands Va. – It’s football time in Tazewell County.

Practice for high schools in the commonwealth begins July 27 and Richlands will hit the turf for the first session at 3:30. Third year coach Jeff Tarter expects around 45, many of them youngsters as the Tornado looks to improve on last year’s 2-8 record.

The annual Blue and White scrimmage will be Aug. 7 with the introduction of the varsity, junior varsity and middle school players. There will also be barbecue dinners for sale.

Richlands will scrimmage at George Wythe Aug. 11 and host Grundy in a benefit game Aug. 17. The season opens for real for the Tornado Aug. 25 when Gate City comes to town.

Tazewell will also hit the practice field July 27 with an eight a.m. start. Head Coach J’mie Harris expects 50 or more. The Green and White game will be Aug. 4 and the Bulldogs hit the road to Carroll County for the first scrimmage Aug. 11.

Chilhowie comes to town for the benefit game Aug. 18. Tazewell gets a week off before opening the season Sept. 2 at home against Riverheads. Richlands comes to town for the battle for the Ramey Cup Sept. 8.

Graham will wait until Aug. 1 before starting practice. The defending state champions will practice straight through until the first scrimmage Aug. 11. They will open the season Aug. 25 in the annual battle of the Bluefields.

Bluefield University football players have reported for fall practice and are preparing for an Aug. 26 home opener against Newport News Apprentice School.

Volleyball, golf and cross country are the other fall sports for high school and they are ready to start practice as well. Tazewell is holding volleyball tryouts for JV and varsity July 31st through Wednesday August 2nd at Tazewell Middle School Gym from 9am-12pm.

Coach Andy Sawyers has scheduled the first golf practice of the season for July 28 at four at Tazewell County Country Club. Richlands and Graham will also be starting later this week and the first of next week.

Cheerleaders and marching bands at all three schools are attending camps or holding tryouts for the new season as well.