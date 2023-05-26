Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Norton Va. – Lauren Keene won the 800 and the 1,600 to lead a group of Tazewell County athletes qualifying for the state track meet.

Keene ran the 400 in 1:09.83 and finished fourth. She won the 800 with a time of 2:30.73 and the 1,600 in 5:37.07.

Landri Lallande won the discus with a region record throw of 131 feet and 10.1 inches. Lallande, a sophomore, hit the record heave on her third throw. The old mark had stood since 2017.

“I had no idea about the record before today,” Lallande said. “It just seemed like a pretty normal throw to me.”

Lallande, who has also launched throws of 133-3 and 135 this season, is the defending Class 2 champ in the discus.

“I like where things are at right now,” Lallande said.

Morla Lester, also of Tazewell finished second.

Lallande was second in the shot put and Lester finished fifth.

Chance Browning of Richlands was second in the 100 meter race with a time of 11:41 and the 400 which he ran in 51.42 seconds. Austin Wall was third in the 200 and David Blankenship sixth.

Colton Mullins of Richlands finished third in the high jump with a leap of five feet 10 inches and fifth in the triple at 38 feet and four inches. Ezekiel Mullins of Richlands was fourth in the discus at 121 feet and six inches and third in the shot at 45 feet and four inches.

Carrie Humphrey of Richlands was sixth in the 800 with a time of two minutes and 54.49 seconds. Brice Breeding of Richlands qualified for state i8n the 400 meters.

Drake Young of Tazewell finished seventh in both the 1,600 and the 3,200. In the relay events Richlands sends Humphrey, Cordle, Maggard and Breeding in the 4x400 after they finished third in region. Whited, Wall, Blankenship and Browning qualified as the sixth place team in the 4x100.

Summer Ward of Tazewell qualified qualified for State in the 100m hurdles. Tazewell’s Chase Noel and Cassius Harris didn’t compete in region but had already qualified for state. The state class 2 met is June 2-3 in Harrisonburg.