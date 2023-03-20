Residents and business operators have a chance to influence the town’s future.

Town leaders in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and Cumberland Plateau are seeking to revitalize the downtown. The project is in its early stages and they re offering multiple ways for people to provide ideas.

The plan includes both streetscape and storefront improvements and there will be public meetings to discuss ideas. Two surveys, one for business owners and one for residents are available.

Fliers are being circulated with QR codes that people can take a picture of and link to the internet with a smartphone. This will enable people to access the surveys and fill them out online. Town residents who also operate businesses may fill out both.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to the internet may pick up hard copies at town hall and return them there once they are filled out. Three town hall meetings will be held to discuss ideas for reviving the community.

The first one will be held March 30 and will start at 6p.m. Yhe next one will begin at four4 p.m. and will be held April 28. and there will be one May 24 starting at 6 p.m. The links are listed below and are also available on the town’s Facebook page.

Business Owners Survey Quick Link: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSd66YVX6Ad.../viewform...

Residents Survey Quick Link: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeRjuyO.../viewform