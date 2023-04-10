As prom and graduation approaches, Substance Abuse Task Force in Rural Appalachia, (SATIRA), is taking steps to ensure the events come off safely.

The group worked with local law enforcement to conduct compliance checks at local businesses earlier this year. The checks are designed to ensure underage individuals are not able to buy alcohol.

The sheriff’s office has completed 50 additional compliance checks since the initial round. The students are taking part in the campaign as well with billboards designed by students displayed throughout the county.

Local television stations are airing commercials written, produced and acted out by students at the three county high schools warning against the dangers of alcohol and drug use. A social media campaign is also being conducted.

In addition to the compliance checks and safety campaign the group is always finding new ways to help with the war on drugs. They offer free narcan and training on how to use it on the first Wednesday of each month at the probation office at Claypool Hill.

The group also hosted a community training for Narcan administration and hope to do more of those in the future. The group also provided training on the use of Narcan and Narcan for public school administrators in the county.

There are now people in all the high and middle schools and the career center trained to deal with a drug overdose. SATIRA hosts a least four meetings a week at its prevention, recovery and resource center on Riverside Drive.

SATIRA also operate a Sober Living Home in North Tazewell and a thrift store at M&E antiques and vendor mall. Representatives of Drug Free Communities, a national organization made a site visit in February.