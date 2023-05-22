Heart screening: The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is partnering with the ACP Compounding Club and Appalachian Family Care to provide free heart screenings, June 3 at Food City at Vansant in the Jack & Judy Room above the deli.

Services to be provided by ACP include blood glucose, A1C, blood pressure, height, weight, body mass index and healthy heart counseling.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

For additional information, interested persons may call Appalachian Family Care at 276-935-2880.

Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener training on Wednesdays, 3:00 – 6:00 pm, from 8/9/23 through 11/15/23, at the Extension office in North Tazewell, VA. The purpose of this course is to train volunteers to assist Virginia Cooperative Extension in providing horticulture-related education to the community. The fee for the course is $130, which includes all course costs and a required background check.This course provides the basic 50-hour educational component of Master Gardener training, which is followed by an internship volunteering in Master Gardener programs for the community. Course topics include basic botany, soil, entomology, plant

pathology, fruits and vegetables, herbaceous plants, woody plants, plant propagation,

pesticides, and much more.

If you are interested in becoming a Tazewell County Master Gardener, or have questions, please contact the Extension Office in Tazewell (276-988-0405, front desk) or Jane

Sorensen, Tazewell County Master Gardener Coordinator, tazewellcountymg@gmail.com

Eastern Isles Reunion: A reunion of former Eastern Isles employees will be held June 11 at 2 pm at Cedar Bluff Overlook Park. Please bring finger food dish or dessert. Guests are welcome.

Critter creek camp: Once again it is time for the 2nd Creek Critter Camp. This event will be held at Dunford Park in Tazewell just across from the YMCA. The date is set for Wednesday, June 14. We will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. This year we will be adding a new and exciting component…fishing! The Town of Tazewell has graciously stocked the stream for the event and I feel children will love it along with each of the other educational stations. I am counting on you to join us! If you are available to come and set up a booth, please let me know no later than May 15th so we can create a map for parents to use with the children. This event is co-sponsored by the Tazewell SWCD and TVA

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL: Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. Our theme this year will be "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The menu for this meal will be "Dinner." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. There will be a "Talk on Micro-greens." This is a free event. All are welcome. Come enjoy learning ways to improve your health, enjoy fellowship with like-minded folks, and try new, healthful recipes. For questions, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email: wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com

Concert: Revivers Reunion and Ricky Luster and Darrell Luster will kick off the summer concert series at Proimiseland in Belfast June 10 at six p.m.

HELP DESK: On Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a program called "SPRING GARDEN SUCCESS." This will be of interest to anyone of any age who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon to be Master Gardeners will answer your questions and will plan to engage and educate the community. They will have props and educational handouts to promote discussions regarding planting/organizing/preparing several types of garden spaces. Bring your questions with you to this event. The event is FREE. All are welcome to attend.

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 pm on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us