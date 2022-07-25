Lt. Governor visits Bandy flood area

Bandy, Va. – Lt. Governor Winsome Sears heard the concerns of families devastated by the flood of July 13 during one of her stops in Tazewell County July 25

I am looking at what is here now and I can’t imagine a flood here because it seems you are high enough. For it to come up that high I am sure it shocked you too,’ Sears said during the community meeting. She expressed understanding of the people being bothered by not hearing from the state.

Sears told the audience the state had to do a better job of communicating. Eight families were evacuated from the community during the storm but many others suffered damage. She told them she was there to listen and asked several times during the meeting if the people felt they were “hearing what you need to hear.’

She said $14 million was too high a threshold and urged them to call Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Congressman Morgan Griffith and let them know that. “If we can find $40 billion on the federal level, just like that to help Ukraine then we should be able to find money to help the people that helped pay that money,’ Sears said.

“Common sense is not very common,’ she continued and the audience applauded loudly. State Senator Travis Hackworth said the corporate and private response to the flood had been great.

Drain pipes and bridges blocked by logs and other debris was one of the things residents said contributed to the problem. Robert Harrison said he was 69-years-old and never seen water that high. Hackworth said the Tennessee Heel Splitter, an endangered species of mussels, makes it difficult to get permits and get in the water and remove the debris.

Other residents said clear cut logging took away anything that could hold the water back. Jody Osborne said a log that washed away knocked his house off the foundation. Marquetta Hicks said a gazebo, a trailer and half of another trailer washed away from her family’s property.

Another member of the audience said the half trailer was still in the creek and no one could move it. The residents said they had not heard from anyone except Hackworth and local leaders. County Administrator Eric Young said the county had placed some money at Clinch Valley Community Action to assist those in need. The agency can be reached at 276-988-5583 and ask for emergency assistance.

Young said he would talk to the company operating the landfill and see if they could have a community cleanup day and get more dumpsters and have them strategically placed. Sears asked the group to list five needs that were the most important.

Temporary housing, dehumidifiers, outside debris cleaned up, river cleaned up and a way to store stuff were among the things listed. One man told Sears he had six kids living in a camper and wanting to know when they can go home.

Sears heard that churches, community groups, businesses and individuals were supplying cleaning supplies, water and other items. Hackworth said the total damage had to be over $14 million before Federal Emergency Management, (FEMA), could be activated.

Hackworth said he was in hopes Bandy could piggy back on the Buchanan County application since it was the same storm.

She also heard the story of Deputy Sheriff Luke Deel, who pulled a resident from the water saving his life. Hackworth and Sears said they wouldn’t make any promises they couldn’t keep but would work on the problems.

Sears, who spent her anniversary touring the area, said the state needed to create a plan and fund to deal with disasters. She stopped in Richlands and Buchanan County during the visit.