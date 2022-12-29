Moore family endows scholarship at SWCC

The children of Ernest and Mary Moore, in honor and memory of their parents’ medical service and selfless caring hearts, have established two endowments at Southwest Virginia Community College, so that their legacy of care, professionalism, service, and giving back may continue for years to come.

The Dr. Ernest E. and Mary M. Moore Family Educational Scholarship is Awarded to students who have demonstrated the potential for achieving academic excellence and priority given to individuals in the Southwest service region who are pursuing a degree in health sciences and/or nursing.

The Dr. Ernest E. and Mary M. Moore Healthcare Student Emergency Fund is awarded to students who have demonstrated a financial need for assistance to purchase ancillary items associated with participating in the healthcare program at Southwest. Items may include books, testing, scrubs, or other healthcare program related needs of students.

In the 1950’s, Ernest attended the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore and Mary attended the University of Maryland and the Registered Nursing program at Baltimore’s Franklin Square Hospital. Both Mary and Ernest received financial help to support their dream. After their marriage, Mary worked as a nurse and Ernest served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Once his service ended, the Moore family migrated to Western Virginia and ultimately finding home in Richlands, Virginia in 1966. Ernest had a medical practice at the Mattie Williams Hospital, later moving to Washington Square Clinic and Clinch Valley Medical Center. In addition to raising four children, Mary volunteered at the First United Methodist Church and in the community. She also later served as an Infection Control and Employee Health Nurse at Mattie Williams.

Throughout their lifetime, Mary and Ernest both gave in service to their community, region, and beyond. The new endowments at Southwest Virginia Community College ensure that future generations can follow their footsteps.