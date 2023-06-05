Author’s Guild: The Appalachian Authors Guild will conduct a Board Meeting June 13 from noon to 1 p.m., at Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, 852 French Moore Jr Blvd, Abingdon. From 1 to 3 p.m., a program: “ Horror, Lore and Legend in Appalachian Fiction” will be presented by Damean Mathews. All are welcome to attend the business meeting and the program.

HELP DESK: On Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a program called "WATER WISELY." This will be of interest to anyone of any age who is interested in seeing plants and flowers grow successfully. Local Master Gardeners and some soon-to-be Master Gardeners will provide information and answer your questions. There will be a poster and handouts with tips for watering lawns and gardens. There will also be a rain barrel to view and a handout with instructions on how to make one. They will be available to give tips and answer questions all morning, so be sure to bring your questions with you to this event. They are excited to share this information with the community. The event is FREE. All are welcome to attend.

Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener training on Wednesdays, 3–6 p.m., from Aug. 9 through Nov. 15, at the Extension office in North Tazewell. The purpose of this course is to train volunteers to assist Virginia Cooperative Extension in providing horticulture-related education to the community. The fee for the course is $130, which includes all course costs and a required background check.This course provides the basic 50-hour educational component of Master Gardener training, which is followed by an internship volunteering in Master Gardener programs for the community. Course topics include basic botany, soil, entomology, plant pathology, fruits and vegetables, herbaceous plants, woody plants, plant propagation,pesticides, and much more.

If you are interested in becoming a Tazewell County Master Gardener, or have questions, please contact the Extension Office in Tazewell (276-988-0405, front desk) or Jane Sorensen, Tazewell County Master Gardener Coordinator, tazewellcountymg@gmail.com

Eastern Isles Reunion: A reunion of former Eastern Isles employees will be held June 11 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Bluff Overlook Park. Please bring finger food dish or dessert. Guests are welcome.

Critter creek camp: Once again it is time for the Creek Critter Camp. This event will be held at Dunford Park in Tazewell just across from the YMCA. The date is set for Wednesday June 14. We will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon. This year we will be adding a new and exciting component…FISHING! The Town of Tazewell has graciously stocked the stream for the event and I feel children will love it along with each of the other educational stations. I am counting on you to join us! If you are available to come and set up a booth, please let me know no later than May 15th so we can create a map for parents to use with the children. This event is co-sponsored by the Tazewell SWCD and TVA

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL: Monday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m., at the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road. Our theme this year will be "Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food." The menu for this meal will be "Dinner." Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. There will be a "Talk on Micro-greens." This is a free event. All are welcome. Come enjoy learning ways to improve your health, enjoy fellowship with like-minded folks, and try new, healthful recipes. For questions, please call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email: wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com

Concert: Revivers Reunion and Ricky Luster and Darrell Luster will kick off the summer concert series at Proimiseland in Belfast June 10 at six p.m.

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Reading Buddies: Has your child fallen behind in their reading? We can help at Russell County Public Library. Reading Buddies is a 6 to 8-week program in which we will work one-on-one with your child and let them read to us. This program has shown to help with a child’s reading and comprehension ability and to raise test scores. The program will take place Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Lebanon library for students from Kindergarten to 4th Grade. Call the library at 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us.

Mini Music: Mini Music is a new program at Russell County Public Library. This is a free music and movement program for children up to 5 years old. We will have a structured program of songs, movement, and musical instruments. The program will take place at 10:30 am on Mondays at the Lebanon branch and at 2 p.m. on Mondays at Honaker. For more information call 276-889-8044 or email blevy@russell.lib.va.us

Master Gardener Classes: Become a Certified Master Gardener by taking the Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Classes, at WCC, beginning Sept. 5, 2023, and going through April 16, 2024. With the development of online modules by Virginia Tech, classes will be a combination of online, in-class, and labs. The scheduled meetings will be on the first and third Tuesdays from 6 - 9pm, at Wytheville Community College, Smyth Hall, Room 130. The bi-weekly meetings on Tuesdays will include the following: 7 classes from 6-9 p.m., 7 one-hour labs, and self-directed online education in 7 areas. You will receive 50 hours of education by April 16, 2024, and you will be required to complete 50 hours of approved volunteer service within the physical year following that. The cost is $150 per person covers the following: access to Handbook/Textbook Online, the classes and speakers' fees, any handouts, any lab materials, and use of online modules. A hard copy of the Handbook/Textbook can be purchased at an additional cost. Since you will be considered a Virginia Cooperative Extension Volunteer, there will be a background check. Note: The fee was $12.50 last year. We do not know the exact price yet for this year. Fees will need to be paid at the interview. We are unable to accept credit cards. To schedule an interview and to receive an application: via email contact Patricia Aker @ wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com; via phone contact David Danner @ 276-223-7773.