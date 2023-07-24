Clinch Valley Health recently announced that Katelyn Bartley the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner is a semifinalist for the company wide award.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer.

The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive. “At Clinch Valley Health, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Peter Mulkey, CEO of Clinch Valley Health.

“We are extremely proud to recognize Katelyn for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Katelyn’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Because of her mother’s diagnosis, Katelyn underwent genetic testing. The genetic testing results revealed Katelyn was a carrier of the BRCA 2 genetic mutation. Because she was predisposed to cancer, Katelyn chose to have a bilateral mastectomy at 24 years old. From that point forward, Katelyn’s mission is to educate and empower people to take charge of their health.

Katelyn’s life motto is: “The best way to beat cancer is to prevent it.”

When Katelyn received her genetic testing results, it was estimated she had an 80% chance of developing breast cancer at some point in her life. Katelyn has volunteered to share her previvor story to inspire others to take charge of their life through speaking engagements, broadcast interviews, print articles, billboard campaigns, videos, and social media platforms.