Custom resin company coming to Bluefield

Bluefield VA — A vacant building in Bluefield will soon come to life and produce new jobs.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Nov. 3 that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a facility in Bluefield. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs. “Ronald Mark Associates’ decision to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County is a great testament to Southwest Virginia’s many advantages, including competitive operating costs and a skilled workforce,” We are thrilled that the company will revitalize a vacant facility and create 29 new jobs for the hardworking citizens of this region. It is an honor to add another manufacturer to the Commonwealth’s extensive roster, and we look forward to RMA’s future success,” Youngkin said in a press release

“We welcome Ronald Mark Associates to Tazewell County and the Commonwealth, and look forward to building a successful partnership,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “Manufacturing is the cornerstone of a healthy economy, and Virginia’s thriving industry base, outstanding logistical advantages, and robust workforce will position RMA for success for years to come.”

“We folks in the Eastern District are pleased to welcome Ronald Mark Associates to the former Komatsu Building in Bluefield, Virginia,. “Tazewell County’s first meeting with these folks was exciting and we appreciate their consideration of Tazewell County as the location of their most recent business expansion. We are excited to add these job prospects to the list of good-paying jobs available to folks living in the two Bluefield’s and Tazewell and Mercer Counties. Any time one of our vacant ‘coal-related business’ buildings are repurposed with another industry not directly connected to the coal industry it is a good day for our community. I personally wish to thank the owners, Leslie and Michael Satz, for their willingness to locate here in Tazewell County. I also want to thank Governor Youngkin and all the state agencies involved that assisted the Satzes in making this project possible,’ Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said.

“Ronald Mark Associates has selected Virginia for expanding our operations for advanced coated fabrics. The mechanical talent of Tazewell County is a perfect match for the infrastructure fabrics and technical textiles Ronald Mark will produce,” said RMA President Michael Satz. “The Virginia economic development and Tazewell County representatives have been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a prosperous future in the great state of Virginia.”

On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, I would like to congratulate Ronald Mark Associates and Tazewell County on the company's selection of the building formerly occupied by Komatsu in Bluefield for this project,” said Jonathan Belcher, Executive Director and General Counsel, Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. “This will add to the established base of manufacturers in Tazewell County and the region and provide good jobs for the area's citizens.”

“Tazewell County, with the partnership of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, continues to attract good-paying jobs in the manufacturing industry,” said Senator Travis Hackworth. “This reminds us how important it is to diversify our economy. I have spoken with the management team at Ronald Mark Associates, and I know that they will be a perfect fit for our community. I applaud all of those who were part of this great investment in our region.”

“This is exciting news for Tazewell County and Southwest Virginia. We are grateful that RMA is committed to establishing their operation in the former Kamatsu facility,” said Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield. “Tazewell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority worked diligently to recruit a new tenant since the Kamatsu operation in Bluefield officially closed. Today’s announcement is another example of how local and state officials can work together and ensure that our region has every opportunity to grow and prosper.”

Headquartered in Hillside, New Jersey, Ronald Mark Associates has been marketing, distributing, and packaging PVC resin since 1971 and manufacturing vinyl films since 1979. Through acquisitions and joint ventures, combined with taking full advantage of its reach in the PVC resin market, RMA has positioned itself as an innovator and streamlined manufacturer of all types of vinyl films with early successes in the flat roof membrane market as well as critical proprietary vinyl fabrics for the military.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Tazewell County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $116,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Tazewell County with the project. Ronald Mark Associates is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The company is holding a job fair at the Bluefield location of SWCC Nov. 9 from one to six p.m.