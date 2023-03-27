Freshman Annsley Trivette capped a stellar year in girls’ basketball by being named to the first team of the Class 2 all state team.

Trivette had previously been named player of the year in the district and first team all region 2D. Emmah McAmis of Wise Central and Gate City’s Lexi Irvin were the only other players from Region 2D on the first team.

McAmis was named state player of the year and Regina Downing, who led Clarke County to the state championship is the coach of the year. Ella Moss of Marion and Makayla Bays of Gate City were named to the second team.

Alaina McKavish of Clarke County is the only other freshman on the first team. A first-team all-state selection as a freshman, McAmis averaged 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, leading the Warriors to the state finals against Clarke County. With limited mobility due to an ankle injury, McAmis played the full 32 minutes and led all players with a game-high 17 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in the finals loss to Clarke County.

Clarke County head coach Regina Downing led the Eagles to a 25-5 record and the school’s third finals and second state title with a 45-41 win over Central (Wise) in the Class 2 state finals. Clarke County won its first state championship in 2007 and reached the finals in 2006 losing to Gate City. The Eagles were also state runners-up in 1986 losing to GW Carver.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team. Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).