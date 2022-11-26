Spivey trots to victory in Turkey Trot 5k

Dustin Spivey trotted across the line in 21 minutes and four seconds to win the inaugural T-Town Turkey Trot Nov. 24.

14-year-old Cooper Hurst took second with a time of 21 minutes and 50 seconds. C. Cumbow, a 12-year-old from Bluefield was third, with Andrew White fourth, Rodney Cox fifth and Roger Hunnell sixth.

Tazewell Boys’ Soccer Coach Jarred Angles finished seventh and Channing Hardin was eighth. C. Sherman finished ninth Stephanie Sherman from Chesapeake finished 10th and was the overall female winner.

Sherman ran the course in 26 minutes and 18 seconds with Debbie Hicks second overall in the female race at 26:52. Cristy Pruitt crossed the finish line 14th overall and third in the women’s race.

Emily Corell and Lois Wallace-Ingram finished 15 and 16 overall and completed the top five in the women’s race. The race had more than 100 entrants with ages ranging from L. Hyland at seven to 78 year-old, Phyliss O’Quinn.

Runners from five states turned out on Thanksgiving morning to run or walk the course which started and finished on Main Street. The race is part of Tazewell’s Miles on Main series which features races either on or close to many major holidays.

In addition to prizes for the top runner they gave away gift certificates for the largest food donation and the two best costumes. Runners pushed children’s in strollers and led their dogs.