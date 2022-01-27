Appeal filed in 1997 Richlands murder case

Richlands, Va. - Almost 25 years after the crime occurred, a Raven man is asking the State Supreme Court to review his murder conviction.

Jonathan Harvey Gilbert was 18 in April of 1997 when he was charged with the death of 83-year-old Albert Basham of Cliffield. Basham, a co-owner of City Cab Company in Richlands was reported missing by his daughter on the morning of April 7.

She reportedly told police she had not seen him or heard from him since April 4 and his associates and other business owners on the avenue where he worked said they had not seen him.

Richlands police located Basham’s taxi on a dead end street near the town’s maintenance shop. His body was found about 10 yards away from the vehicle. An investigation by Richlands officers and the Va. State Police led to Gilbert being charged with capital murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis based the charge on the belief Gilbert killed Basham in the act of robbing him. Richlands police placed charges of breaking and entering grand and larceny against Gilbert as unrelated charges.

Those charges stemmed from incidents at a business and home in Richlands. They were later folded into the charges Gilbert pleaded guilty to in April of 1999.

He was sentenced to life in August of 1999 with no possibility of parole. Now 42 and incarcerated at Wallens Ridge Prison in Wise County, Gilbert is asking the Supreme Court to grant him a writ of actual innocence.

Former Attorney General Mark Herring’s office filed a petition of Certiorari Nov. 22 of last year asking the circuit court clerk to send the case file to the Supreme Court for review. The file was sent to the Supreme Court.