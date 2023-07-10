Richlands Va. – Tazewell will carry the District 11 banner into the state major baseball tournament July 13-18 in Richlands.

Opening ceremonies will be at Bowen Field July 13 starting at three p.m. with the introduction of the teams. County dignitaries and elected officials will be on hand for the ceremony as will the state champion Tazewell Girls softball team. Playedrs and their families will have the chance to take in the Appalachian League game between Bluefield and Princeton.

Tournament play opens at nine a.m. July 14 with four games on Mary Ann Strong Field and four on Flanary Field. Every team is guaranteed three games in pool play with the top two teams in each of the four pools advancing to the eight team single elimination round. Tazewell is in the pool with districts 12, four and 16 and opens play against district 12 July 14 at 4:30.

District 12 is from the Roanoke area and four is Loudon and 16 is McLean. The schedule calls for games on both fields at 9 a.m., 11:30, two p.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 14 The same format will be followed July 15-16 and there will be just three games on each field July 17.

The championship game will be at 10 a.m. July 18 with the winner advancing to the Southeastern Region Aug. 1.