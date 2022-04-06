Strong resigns from Richlands council

Richlands, Va. – Another member of the Richlands Town Council has resigned.

Mary Ann Strong, who was serving as vice mayor announced her resignation April 6. Strong had been on council since 2013. Strong became vice mayor last March when Paul Crawford resigned as mayor and council member Rod Cury moved from vice mayor to mayor.

She is the third council member to resign in the last four years. Logan Plaster resigned last November and Vickie England resigned in 2019.

Strong’s seat and three others will be on the ballot this November. Her complete statement is below.

To The Community of Richlands,

After much prayer, advice from my family and closest friends, and thoughtful consideration, I am resigning as a member of the Richlands Town Council and as the Vice Mayor of the Town of Richlands effective today, April 6th, 2022.

This decision has been extremely difficult as I sincerely love Richlands and I care greatly about the future of my hometown. I will continue to support Richlands in every way possible, and I wish the Town’s leadership much success.

In addition, I am very thankful for all of the employees of our great town. We are blessed with talented and hardworking individuals who also care greatly about our future. Most importantly, I wish only the very best for every citizen of our great community.

It has been both challenging and rewarding to have served you for eight years and three months. However, I am looking forward to new opportunities and I will close with Philippians 1:6, “Finally, we declare confidence that our good God, who began a good work in us, will be faithful to complete it”.

May God Bless Richlands,

Mary Ann Strong