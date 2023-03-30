Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of April. Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 23 counties and five independent cities of the Ninth District.
April 11
Tazewell County (Bluefield): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Town of Bluefield Council Chambers
112 Huffard Drive
Buchanan County: 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Town of Grundy Offices
1185 Plaza Dr.
Grundy
Bland County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Bland County Courthouse
First Floor Conference Room
612 Main Street
Bland
April 20,
Tazewell County (Tazewell): 10:00 am – 11:30 am
American Legion Building
226 Central Avenue
Tazewell
Russell County: 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Community Center
72 Gibson Street
Lebanon
** Please contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or the Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions.