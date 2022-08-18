Cedar Bluff looking to slow down drivers in school zone

Cedar Bluff, Va. – Cedar Bluff police officers may soon have another tool to use in enforcing the speed limit in the school zone.

During its Aug. 9 meeting town council heard from Mark Hutchinson of Blue Line Solutions about the possibility of using his company in the school zone at Cedar Bluff Elementary. Council has been discussing the proposal for a couple of months and Hutchinson, CEO of the company came to answer questions and address concerns.

Hutchinson said his company furnishes the equipment to town officers and also furnishes signs to make the public aware radar is being used.

The program would give people 10 miles over the speed limit as well as warning signs before they get to the school zone and for the first 30 days violators will get warnings. The company furnishes laser devices with cameras to the town to use in checking speed limits and violators are sent a citation in the mail.

Hutchinson said the advantage is that the town officers do not have to chase speeders. The process would make speeding a local violation and a civil citation would be issued resulting in a $100 fine and there would be no increase in insurance cost or points against driver’s license.

Hutchinson said his company partners with the school system and the town police department for a public awareness campaign. Hutchinson said breaking even would be satisfactory for his company in Cedar Bluff.

“We have some large program we make money on. The small ones are about protecting the community,’ he said. He told council the contract is negotiable and the hand held devices are provided at no cost.

He said it would take a couple of months to get everything set up once the contract was signed. Council deferred action on the program until they have a chance to discuss a contract.