SWCC program honors King

Wardell, Va. – Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream alive was the goal of a Jan. 16 Southwest Virginia. Community College program.

“This event is a celebration started under the first president, Dr. King and continued under Dr. Estep. Today’s topic will be 'A Dream in Action,' and I think that certainly exemplifies Dr. King’s legacy," SWCC President Dr. Tommy Wright said.

Wright said coming together and involving the students, faculty and community is important. Reverend Sharon Bowers, founder and CEO of Character based Leadership and a Methodist minister was the keynote speaker.

Bowers served as the director of the Wesley Foundation at the University of Tennessee and the first black woman in the 50-year history of the Holston Conference to be considered for bishop.

“All really does mean all," she said.

Bowers asked people to look at their own lives and see what they are doing to give action Dr. King’s dream.

“It is time for us to wake up and do the work we have been called to do. I dare each of you to dream a world full of diversity, equity and inclusion," she said.

She said King asked people to dream a world full of possibilities.

“I am not sure our world looks totally different now than it did in 1963," she said.

She said progress has been made but there is still work to be done.

Bowers called for disruptive leaders because there is no business-as-usual, and it is time to create new possibilities.

She said King let go of his scripted text and spoke from the heart when he gave his famous speech.

Bowers said there were a lot of people involved in the process started by King and it is still ongoing. She said it was difficult reliving the torture ensured by the people who worked for Civil Rights.

“I am still not quite sure how people who just want to be successful, be self- reliant and hardworking is such an insult to so many people is a mystery to me," she said.

“If you want people to pull themselves up by their boot straps they first must have boots," she said.

She asked the audience to ask themselves what they can do to ensure all people are seen as people of sacred worth.

“If not you then who? And if not, now then when?" she asked. “It is our job to keep holding up the blood stained banner. All people really created equal."

In addition to Bowers, musician Chuck Starr and Reverend Dye took part in the program. Dr. Mike Henry awarded several scholarships from the college’s foundation to students with a 3.0 or better grade average.