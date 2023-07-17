Some came from a few doors down and others from hundreds of miles away, but all shared memories and good times at the second Amonate Reunion on July 15.

Michaelle Gravely, one of the event organizers, said the attendance was good and people were enjoying the day. Roger Barnett, the camp’s oldest resident at 90 years of age, talked about life in the camp and his time in the military with a group of his friends.

Barnett pastored a church in the community for many years and his brother Sam has been the family barber as well as many other people’s barber for more than 50 years. Pat Barnett married into the family and along with her late husband, Leo, supplied vegetables to family and friends from their garden.

Ron McEwen brought his mother and other family members from Tyler Town Mississippi back to Amonate for the reunion. The 751-mile trek garnered them the award for longest distance traveled. His mother was a Webb and still remembers the number, (72), of the house her family lived in.

“It needs a little work now," she laughed and said.

The reunion was one of many activities organized by Amonate Always, a group Gravely says grew from a community decorating contest held a few Christmases ago.

The group meets monthly and strives to keep the community alive through clean ups, the reunion and other events. They worked with nearby communities on a July 4 celebration and are selling cook books. A community Vacation Bible is planned later this month and the organization is working with a grant writer and raising funds on their own for Calhoun Park, a community playground.

Tamer Calhoun, (affectionately known as Chief), came from North Carolina to work in the mines. He married into the Crockett Family and he and his wife and children were involved in the community’s life for many years.