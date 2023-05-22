School’s almost out.

Summer break has already begun for the class of 2023 and it will officially begin for all other Tazewell County students at the end of the day May 26. Teachers will return to work following the Memorial Day break for a teacher work day June 1 before wrapping up their year.

All three high school graduation ceremonies for Tazewell County Public Schools will be held on Saturday, May 27. Graham High School has the first ceremony at 10 a.m. Tazewell High School will follow at 1 p.m. Richlands High School closes the day with graduation at four p.m.

Graduation will wrap up a few weeks of ceremonies and recognitions for the class of 2023 at all three schools. Anna Victoria Quesenberry is Richlands High School’s 2023 salutatorian. Anna is the daughter of Matt and April Quesenberry of Richlands. During her time at RHS, she has played soccer all four years and is captain this year. She also played volleyball for three years. Anna serves as the Senior Class Secretary and is active in multiple clubs: She is vice president of FBLA, club leader of Teens for Christ, and a member of CADRE, Blue News, Key Club, and Senior Beta. In the fall, she plans to attend Radford University, where she has been accepted into the early assurance Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Gabriel Wilson Joey Simmons is Richlands HIgh School’s 2023 valedictorian. Joey is the son of Jack and Lorie Oliver of Richlands and Shane Simmons of Abingdon. Joey has participated in RHS’s title-winning VHSL Scholastic Bowl Academic Team all four years and served as captain this year. He has played varsity tennis for the last three years. Joey is the Senior Class Reporter and additionally serves as reporter for DECA, FBLA, Key Club, Beta Club, and History Club. He is also a team leader of Teens for Christ and is active in CADRE and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Joey will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall, majoring in sports journalism.

Ian John Rhudy is this year’s THS Valedictorian. He will be attending the University of Michigan where he plans to major in Engineering Physics and pursue a career as an experimental physicist.

Brent Issac Anderson is the Salutatorian. Brent will be attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he plans to study Computer Science to become a computer and information research scientist.

Career and Technical Center students get their diplomas May 25 at seven p.m. The ceremony will be in the Tazewell High School Auditorium. For those needing remediation summer school starts June 5.

The TASK summer program also starts June 5 and will last through June 29. Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, or age. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows: Abbs Valley Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Dudley Primary, Richlands Elementary, and Tazewell Primary will have meals served on June 5,6,7,8,12,12,14, and15th. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12 noon. Tazewell Intermediate will serve meals on June 5-29. Meals will be served Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.–12 noon. Tazewell High School will serve meals from June 5- July 10. Meals will be served Monday through Friday. They will be closed on July 3rd and July 4th. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:30 p.m.