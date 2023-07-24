The Southern Gap area of Buchanan County will come alive this week with the sights and sounds of off-road fun and music as Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem kicks off July 27-29.

Mud bog blitzes, drag races, hill climb racing, a UTV Tug-o-War, games, music … and more will be a part of the action attendees will find at the family friendly ATV, UTV and MX event being held at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure, 1124 Chipping Sparrow Road, Grundy.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the mountain this week as we open Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem’s 2023 event,” said Billie Campbell, owner of Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure. “This year promises to be our biggest year yet. An event like this is one that would be impossible to pull off without the sponsorships and vendor community and the many volunteers who have stepped up to take part in it. We appreciate their support in helping us to make the event possible for our community and the visitors from other states who will be attending.”

A full host of vendors and food trucks will also be on site throughout the event.

All purchased entry wristbands – which cover admission to all events on all three days -- automatically enter the purchaser into the drawing for a 14-foot aluminum trailer manufactured locally by BEAST Equipment. The winner will be randomly selected on the closing night of Mayhem July 29 at the 7 p.m. awards ceremony. You must be present to win.

A schedule of events has previously been announced. The three days full of off-road events and music will conclude with fireworks on the mountain.

Music this year starts with rock-n-roll bingo presented by mayhem return J Great Entertainment on Thursday, July 27; followed by Friday (July 28) night’s classic rock of Coal Camp, of Lebanon, who will be followed by crowd pleaser and headliner Midlife Crisis, of Hazard, Ky. – back for their second year performing 80s rock at Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem, just in time for their 20th anniversary.

Saturday (July 29) music will find local artists Mountain Valley with Cody Kennedy opening for the Jess Zimmerman Band, joining mayhem from Central Pennsylvania, hot off a Country Rock Album of the Year Award from Nashville, Tenn.’s Josie Music Awards for their album, “Breathe.” Fireworks will conclude the show.

Vendor and camping check-in is set for Wednesday, July 26, with the action set to start Thursday, July 27. A full schedule of events and times may be found at https://www.sgadventures.com/mountain-mayhem-2023.html.

Event admission is $25 which covers admission for all days of the event, including all nights of music. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Wristbands may be purchased at the gate, or they may be purchased in advance through the Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure website from the mayhem page link listed above.

For additional information, interested persons may call Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure at 276-244-1111 or visit www.sgadventures.com.