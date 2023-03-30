Clinch Valley Health announced that board-certified interventional radiologist Vijay Ramakrishnan, MD has achieved National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) B-reader certification. A B-reader is a physician who is specially qualified to determine if patients have signs of pneumoconiosis (also known as black lung). These physicians examine x-rays of the lungs to look for signs of the disease. Their reports can determine whether a patient may be eligible for federal programs and benefits.

Dr. Ramakrishnan is one of only 205 B-Readers in active practice in the nation.

“This program will provide a critical service to the coal mining communities we serve in Southwest Virginia,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Dr. Ramakrishnan’s B-Reader service includes evaluation of chest x-rays for abnormalities related to occupational exposures to mineral dusts from coal mining.”

“Pneumoconiosis is most commonly seen in this area in coal miners with black lung, but it can also be seen in other occupations with exposure to silica or asbestos,” said Dr. Ramakrishnan.

Dr. Ramakrishnan completed medical school at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He is a board-certified Diagnostic and Interventional radiologist having completed residency at Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut and fellowship from New York University. Dr. Ramakrishnan joined Clinch Valley Health’s team in 2011. Currently, Dr. Ramakrishnan serves as Clinch Valley Medical Center’s Chief of Staff.