Three runs in the first and three in the eighth paced Lebanon to a 6-3 win over Tazewell in a battle between two previously undefeated baseball teams on March 30.

Zach Hertig led off the game with a walk and stole two bases. Seth Buchanan and Dagen Barton also drew walks. A hit by Chance Parker, a wild pitch and sacrifice fly plated the three runners.

Chance Brown and Trey Blankenship got aboard in Tazewell’s half of the first. A base hit by Connor Cline put a run on the board before Seth Buchanan got a strike out and a grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.

After the first inning the game turned into a pitching duel between Buchanan and Jackson Meyers. Base runners were few and far between for both teams until the fifth inning when Tazewell tied the game.

Walker Patterson walked and scored on a base hit by Cline, who later scored on a wild pitch. Neither team threatened in the sixth and seventh.

Hertig singled with one out and stole second. He scored on a double by Buchanan who moved up ninety feet when Barton singled.

A two-out single by Nathan Phillips scored both runners before Gavin Duty got a fly ball from Barton to end the inning. Carter Hess replaced Buchanan on the mound and held Tazewell at bay in the bottom of the eighth to earn the win.

Tazewell fell to 2-1 with the loss and will look to get back on track in a rematch with the Pioneers on April 5. Cornerstone Christian Academy comes to Tazewell April 6.