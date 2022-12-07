Tazewell County grand jury hands down drug indictments

Drug charges dominated the docket during the November term of grand jury in Tazewell County.

Irene Lane of Pounding Mill was indicted on charges of manufacturing or possessing meth, 28 grams or more, driving on a suspended license, possession of a Schedule III drug, eluding or failure to stop for law enforcement, delivering synthetic drug to a prisoner and possession with intent to distribute of Schedule I or II narcotics.

Lane has a Jan. 23, 2023, court date scheduled.

Aaron Lee Bowman of North Tazewell is charged with DUI, third in 10 years. He has a Feb. 28, 2023 court date set.

Daniel Christopher Dye, is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II and possession of Schedule III drugs.

Dye is slated to be in court Jan. 17.

Derek Shawn Matney of Big Rock is charged with falsify firearm consent and set for court Jan. 9, 2023.

Rodney Gerald Thompson was indicted on three counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of obstructing or resisting arrest.

Robert A. Montaigne of North Tazewell was indicted on a strangulation charge. He is scheduled for court Jan. 11.

Benny Lee Amick of Richlands was indicted on one count of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and is set for court Jan. 9.

Sherry Marie Asten of Princeton faces three counts of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Kathy Gail Bullins of Grundy is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I or II drug and possession of a Schedule V drug.

Mary Francis Cordle of Richlands is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug and possession of paraphernalia. Her case is set for Jan. 12.

Richard James Dominguez of North Tazewell is charged with one count of possession of Schedule I or II drug.

Kristen Lauren Hughes is charged with one count of possession of Schedule I or II drugs, obstructing justice and possession of paraphernalia.

Jason Lee Sheppard of Swords Creek was indicted on charges of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lauren Ashley Moore has a Jan. 19 court date set to answer a charge of a prisoner possessing an unlawful chemical.

Joseph McCoy of Cedar Bluff is charged with one count of possession of Schedule I or II drugs and one count of possession of Schedule V drug.

Ashley Nicole DeBoard of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of concealment.

Jonathan Ian Franklin of Bluefield, West Virginia, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs.

Eugene Richard Adams of Pounding Mill faces charges of failure to perform construction.

Crystal Lee Counts has a Jan. 5 court date on two charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

James Marvin Dennis Jr. will be in court Jan. 23 to answer charges of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.