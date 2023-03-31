The second original anchor of the Claypool Hill Mall changed its name and focus March 30.

The Belk store converted to an outlet after nearly 41 years as a department store. According to the company’s website each Belk Outlet will include discounted items that come directly from larger Belk stores across the retailer's footprint and customers will have access to many new items, including high-end and designer brands that these locations may not have carried in the past.

Claypool Hill was one of five stores making the switch. Store in Laurens, South Carolina, Russellville, Arkansas, Clarksville, Tennessee and Douglasville, Georgia were the others.

Belk's Greeneville, Tennessee, location pioneered the initiative as the company converted an existing store into the first Belk Outlet and opened its doors to the public on Jan. 30.

Belk was founded in 1888 in Monroeville, North Carolina, and currently has nearly 300 stores in 16 states as well as online shopping.

The Claypool Hill store was originally Leggett’s and joined Kmart as the anchors for the mall when it opened in 1982. It became Belk in 1997 and is one of the last remaining businesses in the mall.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the re-named Claypool Hill store is planned for mid-April.