It will likely be another year before Tazewell upgrades its sewer plant.

Rick Chitwood of Thompson & Litton Engineering told town council at its March 14 meeting that the cost is still not within the budget of the town. Chitwood said the work is badly needed and every year that goes by without something being done increases the chance it will have problems.

He and Town Manager Todd Day said the good news is that town employees do a good job maintaining the plant and are capable of fixing many things themselves. Day said the town has also set aside funds to be used for the project.

Chitwood said the project was originally scheduled to start a year ago but the bids came in over budget. The funding agencies agreed to hold the money for a year and see if market conditions improved.

“They have not improved and if anything they may be higher,’ Chitwood said.

Chitwood said at least one of the agencies - the state Department of Environmental Quality - already agreed to hold the money another year if need be. The original loan and grant was for $10 million. He said the same proportional split still left the town and the PSA short.

The Tazewell County Public Service Authority owns 40 percent of the plant and would share in the cost. He said the likelihood of the plant having major problems was around 30 percent now. He also suggested budgeting money to keep repairing the plant until the upgrade could take place.

He said revenue projections needed to cover the payments would require a rate increase. Chitwood sent similar word to Richlands via Interim Town Manager Rick Chitwood. Day said then town had raised rates for three consecutive years and moving that money over to the sewer fund to help with the costs.

In other action council:

*Held a joint public hearing with the planning commission on a special exception permit for an Airbnb at 145 Philos Street. Later in the meeting council voted to grant the permit for one year.

*Held a joint public hearing on amending the town code regarding the issuance of zoning permits for family day homes.

*Heard from Alicia Bales about the plans for the future and accomplishments of Tazewell Today.

*Donated $200 to DECA to help with expenses of students going to national competition in Orlando.

*Donated $500 to the THS prom committee.

*Discussed relocating the time capsule buried in the mini park on Main Street.

*Declared May Cleanup Month in the town.

*Adjourned until April 11 at 7:30 p.m.