Clinch Valley Health announced that General Surgeon Paula Porras Rodriguez, MD is now certified by the American Board of Surgery.

“This is a distinguished accomplishment that affirms the quality of general surgery services available to our community,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Our highest priority is providing excellent patient care. There’s been extremely positive feedback from Dr. Porras Rodriguez’s patients, and we are glad she is on our team at Clinch Valley.”

“I am proud to be board certified by the American Board of Surgery,” said Dr. Porras Rodriguez. “Achieving board certification status means I am part of a community of more than 33,000 surgeons upholding the highest standards in surgery with a commitment to professionalism, lifelong learning and delivering high quality care to patients.”

Dr. Porras Rodriguez went to medical school at Colegio Mayor de Nuestra Senora del Rosario in Bogota, Colombia and completed a residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. She specializes in general surgery, small & large bowel surgery (including cancer), open hernia repair, dermatological surgery, breast surgery, endoscopy, gallbladder disease, and colonoscopies.

New patients are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling 276.964.1304. Clinch Valley Physicians Associates is located at 1 Clinic Drive, Cedar Bluff, Virginia. It is on the hill behind Food City and Claypool Hill Mall.