Jared Mullins of Tazewell was named to the 2023 spring semester Dean's List at Bridgewater College. Mullins is a(n) business administration major at Bridgewater.

Mullins was among approximately 530 students named to the Dean's List, which was announced by Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Leona A. Sevick.

Students on the Dean's List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state's first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,450 students.