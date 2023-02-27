While no charges have been issued at this point, police say there is an active investigation into an incident at the Region 2D girls’ basketball game on Feb. 23.

Richlands Police Chief Ron Holt said on Feb. 27 that Capt. Adam Crouse is leading the investigation and expects to have it concluded by midweek. Holt said his office would release a statement once the investigation is wrapped up.

The investigation focuses on an encounter between Richlands girls basketball Coach Tom Rife and Ricky Lawrence, the stepfather of a player on the Richlands team.

Facebook video shows Rife leaving his bench during a timeout, entering the bleachers, grabbing Lawrence and shaking him.

Rife was restrained and school officials escorted Lawrence from the building. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said on Feb. 27 his office had obtained a no trespassing warrant and served it on Lawrence at the request of the school.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy released a statement on Feb. 24, saying that the school system was aware of the incident and while it did not condone any misconduct from coaches or spectators, actions of all parties were being investigated.

Stacy, Deputy Superintendent Deidre Hill, Richlands Principal Ricky Vencill and Athletic Director Frank Daugherty were reportedly looking into the matter. Stacy said the incident was a personnel matter and refused to comment beyond reiterating that the school system did not condone the actions of any parties involved in the incident.

Richlands and Wise Central were playing for a berth in the state Class 2 tournament and the region championship game. The Warriors were clinging to a 54-51 lead with eight seconds to go, and Richlands had the ball.

Rife called timeout and his players were preparing to huddle when he left the bench and went into the stands. Wise Central won the game and advanced to the region finals, where they lost to Gate City 70-60.

Gate City and Wise Central, the defending state champions, will both advance to the state quarterfinals.