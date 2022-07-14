Bandyy community sustains heavy flood damage

Bandy, Va. - While rain was heavy in the rest of the county, Bandy took the hardest hit during the recent storm.

Assistant Emergency Services Director Barry Brooks said the July 12 rains left five families, ((a total of 14 people), and seven pets displaced. He said water was four foot or higher in the road that runs through the community.

It took out fences, moved buildings and left homes and buildings filled with water and mud. The high water made it difficult for vehicles to access the community and hampered rescue efforts.

That meant boats and rescue units from Tazewell and Richlands were used in the evacuations. One long- time resident of the community said the water was the highest he had seen it since 1959. Brooks said the water receded quickly and within an hour and a half was down to 18 inches.

Brooks said the people either went to stay with friends or family or to hotels. He said the Red Cross was assisting with the recovery efforts. Families were returning to the area July 14 and beginning to clean up, assess damage and plan how to rebuild.

Donations of water and cleaning supplies were being delivered and distributed. While streams came outside their banks in Richlands and other communities they were spared any damage. Jewell Ridge was left without drinking water for two days and EMS personnel delivered eight pallets of water for use by residents.

The Public Service Authority performed line repairs and had service restored by July 14.