Renovations and repairs are about to get underway at two of the branches of the Tazewell County Public Library.

Books, Bees and Bargains was the latest fundraiser for the Friends of the Library as they work toward much needed improvement to the Richlands branch. Part of the Honey festival held in Richlands throughout the month the event raised money for the project.

The fundraising group is already more than halfway to its goal and the work on the first phase will begin as soon as materials start arriving. Phase one will be repairs and renovations to the historic building which is one of the first buildings erected in Richlands.

It was originally the headquarters for the Clinch Valley Coal and Iron Company and was built in 1890. It later became the home of Dr. W.R. Williams, who also used it as a hospital.

The Williams family donated the property to the library and it has housed the Richlands Branch since 1984. Phase two of the work will be the installation of a wheelchair lift to make the second story of the building handicapped accessible.

Phase three will be an addition to add a meeting room and more to the property. At the same time the contractor is mobilizing to begin repairing the structure of the Jeffersonville branch in Tazewell. Rembco will soon begin work to stabilize the structure.

The library encountered problems with cracks in the floor and walls when workers were preparing to install new carpet two years ago. The full building was closed while an engineering study was conducted and it later re-opened with parts of the building off limits to the public.

The board of Supervisors approved $279,000 to pay for that work and the building will be closed once work begins.