A Tazewell man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Derrick Young, 24, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by Myrtle Beach officers and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office for carnal abuse of a minor, obscene material and production of child pornography.

He is being held in a detention center without bond. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said his agency obtained the warrants on Young after receiving a complaint from a parent.

Young waived extradition during a hearing in Myrtle Beach last week. Hieatt said his office is arranging to bring Young back to Tazewell later this week.

He will be arraigned in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court have the opportunity to ask for bond. All three charges are felonies under Virginia law and can carry up to 10 years in prison.