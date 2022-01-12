Mural to honor Tazewell County's African American Heritage

Tazewell, Va. – A new mural will soon adorn the Tazewell County Courthouse.

At its Jan. 11 meeting the board of supervisors heard from the courthouse grounds improvement committee about plans for a mural on the eastside of the courthouse near the American Legion’s War Memorial.

The memorial will have 12 separate life size portraits on canvas that will permanently attach to the wall. The mural will honor and commemorate the heritage of Tazewell County born African-American citizens.

In addition to the portraits there will be narrative text for stories and historical backgrounds on the people portrayed. The mural will honor 15 people with nine single figures and six double portraits. The honorees range from people born into slavery in the mid 1800’s to those passing away in the 2,000’s.

Chosen was Samuel Harris, James Knox Smith, Ebenezer Howard Harper, Sallie Witten, Lethia Cousins Fleming, George Mills Dickerson and George Murray Dickerson, Minnie Hollie Barnes, Hattie Holley Heath, Andrew M. Henry, Zirl Augustus Palmer, James A. ((Jim), Higginbotham, Jack Wayne Gravely, and Lucien H., (Lou) Peery.

The honorees’ careers’ include teacher, coach, lawyer, radio broadcaster, politician, police chief, nurse and midwife, preacher and poet. The mural will also have a panel depicting a black coal miner to represent their contribution to that profession.

Ellen Elmes has been commissioned as the lead artist on the project and she hopes to have the murals ready for paint by spring. She hopes to enlist community artists in a paint by the numbers concept to complete the murals.

Members of the committee are doing research on the honorees in preparation for the narrative. Committee members are: Co-Chairs:- Mabel Horton and Flora Sinkford and committee members, Susie Green, Melanie Henry, Jeanette Wilson, Shanna Plaster, Sarah Romeo, Ellen Elmes and "Ex-Officio" Eric Young.

Elmes and her husband, Don, hope to have the mural ready to hang by early summer. The supervisors appropriated up to $10,000 for the project.