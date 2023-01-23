Planning commission asked to oppose solar project

A proposed solar energy project in Tazewell County is drawing opposition from a human rights group.

Buckhorn Mountain Solar filed a notice of intent with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last January for a small renewable energy project on 465 acres between Gratton and Tazewell. Nearly a year later, the Virginia Coalition for Human Rights has written letters to residents of the Gratton community expressing concerns about the proposal.

County Engineer Ken Dunford said nothing has been filed with the county about the project but the coalition made a presentation at the Jan. 10 planning commission meeting. Some local residents attended that meeting as well.

The information presented to the planning commission showed Blue Ridge Energy Services, LLC as the property owner leasing the property to Buckhorn Mountain Solar LLC, whose parent company is listed as Energix Renewable Energies.

The information said the plan is to build a 16.5 megawatt solar power plant to generate electricity. Energix is an Israeli company that since 2020 has proposed 22 solar energy projects in Virginia. Pulaski, Wythe, Franklin, Caroline, Buckingham, Dinwiddie, New Kent, Prince George and others are among the sites the company has explored.

The Virginia Coalition for Human rights defines itself as a coalition of over 19 organizations with more than 10,000 members who advocate for Palestinian human rights. They have a website Ejectenergix.org which outlines their opposition to the projects.

Their presentation to the planning commission cited erosion and sediment control violations in Wythe County. It also cited viewshed concerns as well as problems with the material used to construct the panels.

The company uses cadmium telluride in its panels and the chairman of the board of supervisors in Pulaski said concerns that the material would leak into Claytor Lake and destroy the water system was a factor in denying a permit.

The Pulaski project was less than a mile from the lake. The coalition said the farm proposed for Tazewell County would have 44,680 solar panels. They claim each would contain up to four grams of heavy metals that could pollute streams, wells, springs and ground water.

The company has not applied for any permits in Tazewell County to date. While Tazewell County does not have zoning the planning commission would have to approve erosion and sediment control plans and the DEQ would also have to issue permits and both groups would monitor the site.