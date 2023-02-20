SHAMROCK’n 5K: A great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!.

Let’s see who can wear the wildest costume and the most GREEN. You can even get your glow on for this night race. The race includes a guaranteed event T-shirt for pre-registered runners and an awards ceremony with special trophy mugs. A new course design will take you through scenic downtown Richlands, VA. Start/Finish at Coaltown Taps.

Packet Pick-up/Race Registration will open at 5:30 p.m. at Coaltown Taps. The race will start at 6:30. All proceeds and donations benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Baseball Bingo: Richlands Youth Baseball is sponsoring a Bingo fundraiser at SWCC Mar. 18. Doors open at 3:30 and play starts at 5 p.m. Ghost players available!!

Presale starts soon!!! Prices will be $25 for 20 games,$10-extra packets, Door prize tickets-

$5 for 7 tickets, $10 for 15 tickets or $20 for 35 tickets. There will be $1,000’s of dollars in prizes.

Bowling for Kids: Do you love to bowl? Get your team together and bowl for a good cause! Our annual "Bowling for Kids" tournament will be held on February 24th from 4:30 - 9:30 p.m. at Fireside Lanes in Claypool Hill. Register early, space is limited. Entry fee is $100 per team and lane sponsorships are also available for$100. Proceeds go to fund special Field Day and other Kiwanis activities.