Rain and cold was no match for the Tazewell girls’ soccer and neither was Ridgeview.

The Bulldogs romped past the Wolfpack 8-0 in their season opener March 17.

Track star Abigail Rhudy showed her skill on the pitch with a hat trick for the Lady Bulldogs. Five new starters for the Bulldogs picked up right where last year’s regional playoff team left off. The defense shut down the Wolfpack on its home field.

Offensively the girls gave Rhudy plenty of help. Audrey Brown, Grace Hancock, Reagan Harvey, Sophia Brown and Ella Laney each had a kick find the net. The Bulldogs were scheduled to go to Carroll County on March 20 and Lebanon on March 24.

Richlands spits soccer series with Tigers

Richlands 2, Honaker 1

Kylie Musick had the lone goal for Honaker, while McKenzie Lowe made nine saves in the loss.

Honaker 3, Richlands 0

Zane Johnson scored two goals and dished out an assist as Honaker recorded a shutout win.

Thomas Ball also scored for the Tigers, while Jaxon Dye doled out an assist.

Richlands received 15 saves from goalkeeper Isaiah Bandy.

Gate City 9, Richlands 1

Eight different players scored for Gate City as the Blue Devils rocked Richlands.

Mason Baker scored two goals for the Blue Devils.

Walker Hillman, Alex Eastman, Tanner Fleming, Brady Miller, Dom Bowey, Elijah McMurray and Jacob Taylor also found the back of the net.