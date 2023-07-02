Tazewell’s 11-12 year old all -stars won their fourth straight district 11 title last week.

The team won the district coach pitch title in 2020 and back to back minor league, (8-10 group), in 2021 and 2022. They opened tournament play this year with back to back shutout wins.

The Tazewell stars beat Lebanon 6-0 and Honaker 8-0 to advance to the semifinals against county rival Richlands. The Richlands stars advanced with a 6-5 win over Clinch River and a 13-6 win over Bluefield.

Tazewell won that matchup 9-2 and advanced to the finals where they awaited the winner of the losers’ bracket portion of the double elimination tournament. Bluefield beat Lebanon 11-1 and Clinch River 5-2 to join Richlands in the losers’ bracket finals.

Richlands won that matchup 12-9 and faced off with Tazewell for the title. The Bulldogs claimed the 3-2 win and the district title.

Tazewell will carry the District 11 banner in the state tournament July 13-18. This year’s tournament will be hosted by Richlands.