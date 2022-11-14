Tazewell council urges to continue support of sports complex

Two departing council members on Nov. 13 expressed concerns about the future of the sports complex planned for the town.

Vice Mayor Terry Mullins and Councilman Chris Brown both asked the council, which will have two new members in January, to continue supporting the project planned for the former Ramey Ford location. Council previously voted to enter into a public-private partnership with Eastern Sports Management to build the $21.3 million facility.

Plans call for the facility to have have eight full-size basketball courts that may also be used for indoor track or as an indoor turf field.

“I know most of you know this project is near and dear to my heart," Brown said. "When I was interviewed 10-11 years ago they asked me why I wanted to (serve on council)."

Council has been talking about the complex for seven years. Brown cited a report that showed the complex generating $190,823 for the town and $226,027 for the county.

“This is definitely something that can change this town," he said. "Our budget has gone up every year for the 11 years I have been on council. Tax revenue is going down and population is going down 1percent a year."

He said $5.2 million is estimated to be generated along with 67 jobs in the years between 2024, when it is projected to be completed, and 2043. In addition to the 70,000-square-foot sports facility, plans call for a 22,000-square-foot building to house administration, e-sports, meetings, dining and parties.

Mullins, a lifelong resident of the town and former government teacher at Tazewell High School, said he ran for council after surviving cancer and feeling the need to be involved in government.

He said the sports complex has been approved by everyone connected with it and is being taken forward. Town Manager Todd Day told council earlier in the meeting that the town is still actively pursuing grants and other means of funding the project.

He urged the new council to go forward with the project.

“It is now the time to move forward with this project as a united group," Mullins said.