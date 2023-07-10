Jeeps of all sizes and ages “Invaded” Tazewell on July 8.

The Jeep Invasion was an all -day event that drew more than 100 Jeeps, 30 vendors, six food trucks and hundreds of lookers to the former Ramey Ford lot. Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops, a Jeep owner himself, welcomed the visitors and encouraged them to take advantage of all the community has to offer.

The Jeeps ranged from in age from a 1948 model to brand new ones. They came in a multitude of colors from Army green to every color in the rainbow. They also had a wide variety of accessories prompting Hoops to say “Jeeps are like adult Legos. You can buy a base Jeep and there’s an unlimited amount of options.”

In Jeep rally fashion there were plenty miniature ducks displayed on the vehicles.. There were nine categories for judging including cleanest, dirtiest and most ducks displayed. The event offered plenty of freebies as well of drawings for prizes.

Jeep enthusiasts, like any other car owners, used the event as a chance to see what other owners were doing with their vehicles and to talk shop with them. Visitors from several states showed off their rides and joined their fellow Jeep owners in a celebration.

County tourism officials and event organizers hope it will become an annual affair and grow in numbers.