Tazewell County seeking grant to study flood issues

By Jim Talbert

The News & Press

Richlands, Va. – While the chairman of the group studying flood mitigation in Richlands urges the town to move forward with grant applications, the county is already seeking funds and taking the lead in the issue.

At its January meeting the board of supervisors voted to hire First Earth 2030 from Richmond to seek grant funds for a flood relief study for Raven and Doran. Charlie Westbrook, a principal with the firm said they will start seeking a $300,000 grant as soon as they finalize the agreement with the county.

First Earth would perform a study to determine what could be done to mitigate flooding if thee grant is awarded. Westbrook said his firm is familiar with southwest Virginia, has an employee from the area and won a grant for Buchanan County last year. Buchanan County was awarded $387,500 from the community flood preparedness program last December.

That money was part of $24.5 million awarded by the state to various localities last year. The LENOWISCO planning district covering Lee, Wise and Scott Counties and the city of Norton received $150,000 from the program.

The program is administered through the Department of Conservation and Recreation and was established to provide support to regions and localities to reduce the impact of flooding.

“I really feel like the county needed to take the lead in this issue. Some people from the town seem to be afraid that if they fix their issue, that it may cause a bigger issue for Raven. The county entered the negotiations with First Earth and will involve the town as negotiations continue. I felt that we needed to go ahead and make the first step,’ Supervisor Shanna Plaster said.

The deadline to apply for round three of the program is April 8. Shea Cook, an attorney and resident of Richlands asked town council at its January meeting to consider applying to that program and others. Richlands has seen flooding ranging from minor to major on several occasions with the latest being in December of 2021

Cook leads a committee charged with finding ways to alleviate the flooding problem in the town. He asked council to establish an account with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and at least apply for money for a feasibility study.

Cook and council member Mary Ann Strong took part in a webinar with the department of emergency management. He said the town can benefit from the fact it is considered economically disadvantaged. Cook said the town is one of 40 equity partners due to conditions in the region.

Strong said she took a lot of notes during the webinar and believes the town can get some help. Shea asked town manager John O’Daniel, whom she had also spoken with VDEM to set up the account.