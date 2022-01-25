Richlands' youth wrestling program booming

Richlands, Va. – Youth wrestling is taking over Richlands.

Over 100 youngsters were part of the Richlands Youth Wrestling Club based at the Richlands Recreation Park. Coach Jon Brown said the club had its most successful season ever and capped it with more gold and silver medals than any of the 16 teams in the SWVA League Championships.

Richlands hosted that meet Jan. 23 and is awaiting word on qualifying for state competition. During the season the team won the F5 duals, finished second at the Bristol Brawl and third at the Bobby Bates.

Both the Bates and the Bristol Brawl drew over 50 teams from several states. Richlands wrestlers placing at the championships are listed below.

Medalists include: K-2 Division Elijah Lamb-3rd Ricki Lamb-1st Asher Olmstead-5th Oliver Schoonover-3rd Peyton Deel-1st Thomas Vandyke-5th Easton Roberts-1st Tatum Gilbert-3rd Kason Whitt-4th Jonathan French-4th Jackson Harman-2nd Gunner Hagerman-2nd Ryder Hagerman-4th Camden Shortt-3rd Asher Shortt-5th Connor Sayers-2nd Kade Mcglothlin-1st Bryce Cole-1st Landon Vandyke-4th Brody Boyd-1st Connor Griffey-3rd Vanessa Griffey-5th Lucas Vadyke-6th Bryleigh Hess-2nd Emersyn Hess-4th Gunner Shepherd-1st and 2nd Ryder Collins-4th Brantley Brown- 3rd Legen Wade-1st Levi Carver-3rd, Caannon Hunnell fourth.

3-5 Division: 3-5 Division: Abryum Hammond-2nd Liam Olmstead -3rd Zayden Deel-2nd Sam Mcclanahan-2nd Brennon Hess-1st Cameron Stinson-3rd Berklei Collins-4th Peyton Collins-4th Patrick Spencer-1st Wesley Obyrne-2nd Slade Collins-1st Vann Brown-2nd Marcus Mitchell-2nd Maria Mitchell-2nd

Middle School Division: Vann Brown-2nd Brennon Hess-2nd Blake Vandyke-1st Cami Spencer-3rd Justin Mcglothlin-3rd Chandler Stinson-3rd Jake Berry-4th Andrew Boyd-1st Gunner Collins-3rd