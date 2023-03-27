A national champion was honored March 20.

The Virginia Mining Institute honored Wellmore Coal Company’s National Mine Rescue Team championship team. The march to the finals started at Virginia Mining Institute’s contest in Blacksburg last fall.

The national championship was the second won by the team.

Randy Moore, chief of the Virginia Department of Energy commended the team saying “You are ready to go in the mine when everybody else is trying to get out," he said.

Wellmore beat 39 other teams last September in the national contest in Lexington, Kentucky. The win was the second in three tries for the Grundy-based team. It capped a 15-contest win streak over a two-year period.

The contests are practice sessions for the teams to help them be ready in case there is a mine disaster.

State Sen. Travis Hackworth brought a letter from Gov. Glenn Youngkin commending the team.

The problem at the national championship was rescuing four miners after an event. The Wellmore team found all four.

“I remember going in the coal mine with my dad, who was a fire boss," Hackworth said. He said his father was a miner and his brother still works at Buchanan.

“We have changed the slogan from coal keeps the lights on to coal makes steel," Hackworth said.

Hackworth said a lot of people understand they have to have coal and coal miners to help rebuild America. He said the governor realizes we have to have coal. The governor was in Abingdon the following day to sign legislation introduced by Hackworth and Delegates Will Morefield and Israel O’Quinn related to the coal business.

The dinner was also attended by Ralph “Moon" Mullins of Richlands, the oldest living member of the Virginia Mining Institute. Mullins has been a member of the group since 1967 and has helped with the contest at Virginia Tech. The 2022 contest was dedicated to Mullins.