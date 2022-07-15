Government and private business coming to the aid of Buchanan County

Tazewell, Va. – With most of Tazewell County escaping major flooding local businesses and other organizations are gearing up to help Buchanan County.

The Richlands Police Department is serving as the drop point for donations headed to the Whitewood area. Donations may be delivered there or taken to Twin Valley Elementary School 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood.

Food City is working with the United Way and other organizations to raise money for the victims. The campaign will run from Saturday, July 16th through Friday, July 22nd in Tri-Cities area Food City locations. Customers wishing to participate can make a monetary donation at the checkout. 100% of the funds collected will benefit United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund.

Monetary donations may also be made to the United Way of Southwest Virginia at https://unitedwayswva.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/19717 or by calling Cristie Lester at 276.525.4071.

Twin Valley Elementary was initially used as a shelter and has now transitioned to an assistance center providing water, snacks, tetanus shots, and access to showers. It is also a place to cool off in an air conditioned facility and charge any electronic devices such as cell phones or tablets. It is being staffed 24 hours and can be reached by calling (276) 498-4537.

Spectrum set up a public WIFI spot to help with cellphone service in the area. The network is temporarily open to the public and can be accessed by anyone through their WiFi device platform. The network name to be accessed is: SPECTRUM Public WIFI. No password is necessary.

This WiFi hotspot location was activated July 12. The location is at the intersection of Dismal River Road (Hwy 638) and Spruce Pine Creek Road (Hwy 654) north and west of Pilgrim’s Knob.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency July 13. A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

Youngkin was in Buchanan County July 15 to see the damage first hand.