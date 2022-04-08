Second Richlands council member announces resignation

Richlands, Va. – And yet another member of the Richlands Town Council has submitted a resignation.

Richard Brown confirmed Facebook reports April 7 that he submitted a resignation. Brown said it was effective immediately. His departure leaves the town with just four council members heading into budget season.

A public hearing on several proposed rate increases to taxes and utilities is scheduled for the April 12 town council meeting. He joined Mary Ann Strong in leaving the council this week. Brown was completing the final year of his term and that seat will be on the ballot in November.

He issued the following written statement regarding his resignation. “On April 6th, 2022 I submitted my resignation to Mayor Rod Cury, which was effective immediately for my position as a Council Member for the Town of Richlands. I would like to thank everyone who entrusted me with their vote and supported me during both of the terms that I have served.

The political climate in Richlands has changed as such to where not only potential candidates, but also certain sitting members of the town council have created nothing short of a toxic environment making it impossible to accomplish our goal to make a better life for the citizens of Richlands.

I had previously announced in the December meeting that I would not be seeking re-election this coming year, because I felt that with a new council being formed after the November election, it would not be appropriate for me to approve a budget for next year in which I would not be part of or responsible for.

In closing I am reminded of the story of the “Pied Piper of Hamelin.” Be careful who you choose to follow; not everyone is as they seem. Actions speak louder than words.

The four remaining council members can choose to appoint someone to fill the vacant seats or leave them vacant until after the election.