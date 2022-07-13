Mollo and Brown appointed to Richlands council

Richlands Va. – Two of the three candidates on the November ballot in Richlands are now on council.

Laura Mollo and Rick Wood were appointed July 12 to fill the seats left vacant by the resignations of Darrell Addison and Mike Street. Council Member Seth White asked that the vacancies be filled from the three people on the ballot.

Jan White declined to serve because Seth is her son and is currently on council. Seth White is serving by appointment and has not filed for election. The appointments bring the council back to a six member body.

The three seats being sought by Mollo, Jan White and Wood are part of the general election and those terms expire Dec. 31. The winners of that election will serve four year terms starting in January.

The deadline to file and be on the ballot for those seats was June 21. The seats vacated by Street and Addison will be on the regular ballot in November of 2024. Special elections Nov. 8 of this year will fill the remaining time on those terms.

The deadline to file and be on the ballot for those seats is Aug. 19 and winners take office immediately. Dana Altizer Moats is the only candidate to file for one of those seats to date.