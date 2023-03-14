Tazewell Va. — High school seniors in Tazewell County will get their diplomas before Memorial Day.

During its March 13 meeting the school board approved Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy’s recommendation to set May 26 as the last day of school. They also approved May 27 as graduation day for all three high schools.

Stacy said the times will be staggered again this year. He said the Director of Secondary Education would work with the principals to decide the order in which the ceremonies are held.

The board voted to go to staggered times last year to make it easier for parents and grandparents with graduates at more than one school. Teachers will return to work for one day Tuesday May 30 to finalize the school year.

The county is actually meeting the required number of days and ending school earlier than originally scheduled. The 2022-2023 calendar had May 31 as the last day of school and June 1 as a teacher workday.

Employees and students will get April 7, 10-11 as Spring break and employees will get Memorial Day off May 29. The combination of mild weather and virtual school have kept the system on schedule. The system used a virtual day Mar. 14 after ice and snow hit the area overnight.